Cloud9 and kassad part ways

Cloud9 announced Monday that the head coach of its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic, has left the organization just three months after being brought in to lead the squad toward 2021.

kassad decided to leave due to a “stylistic clash” with the team’s in-game leader, Alex McMeekin, according to Cloud9’s general manager Henry “HenryG” Greer.

kassad posted on Twitter, “Sad but true, the whole vision of the game was just way too different from the start.”

kassad had joined Cloud9 in September as the organization was building its Colossus roster and preparing for next season. HenryG said in a statement that while “there is absolutely no bad blood” between them, their general approach to the game was so different that it would be best to sever it before the 2021 campaign begins.

The general manager said he doesn’t have immediate plans to fill the coaching position, calling it “a bit of a dark art we haven’t quite harnessed when it comes to CS:GO.”

