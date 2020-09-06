Cloud9 restructuring CS:GO team, will find new teams for players

Cloud9 are restructuring their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team and will turn over its roster again.

“We’re entering a new stage in our CS:GO development, and we’re really excited to show our fans and community what we’ve been working on,” CEO Jack Etienne said Sunday. “We’re grateful to our existing roster and all their hard work and determination — as we enter this next chapter, we’re dedicated to finding them a new home that will empower their continued growth.”

This is the second roster shift this year and the fourth in the past two years. At the start of the 2020 season, Cloud9 acquired the roster of ATK, a South African-based organization that climbed the ranks of the North American CS:GO circuit and finished in the top eight in the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals last year.

The most recent roster overhaul comes after a summer of middle-of-the-pack finishes in CS:GO play. Cloud9 finished fifth-sixth in ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online — North America competition last month and in fifth place at cs_summit 6: Online North America in July.

Cloud9 currently is participating in ESL Pro League Season 12: North America and on Sunday stood 0-2 and in last place.

The organization said in a news release that the team members will continue to play for Cloud9 until the “current roster finds homes with new teams that are good fits and will help them further their careers.”

The team consists of Johnny “JT” Theodosiou, Ian “motm” Hardy, Josh “oSee” Ohm, Ricky “floppy” Kemery, Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek and coach Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen.

“Joining Cloud9 is a dream come true for the entire squad,” Coertzen said in a statement issued in January when ATK teamed up with Cloud9. “Our team is still very young and I’m very excited to see how far we can go with the support Cloud9 can offer.”

—Field Level Media