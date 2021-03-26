Report: Cloud9 pausing CS:GO operations, benching roster

Cloud9’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive program is going on hiatus, and the players are eligible to seek new teams, The Esports Observer reported Friday.

Jack Etienne, founder and CEO of the North American organization, said the COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision to put the team on pause. Team members have been unable to practice together during the pandemic because of travel restrictions, and the organization reportedly is unhappy with the recent results.

“We will return to NA CS:GO when conditions are favorable,” Etienne told the outlet.

In the ESL Pro League Season 13, currently ongoing, C9 finished 17th-20th after a 2-3 record in the group stage.

Last fall, C9 restructured their roster and made a number of splashy additions after a summer of middle-of-the-pack finishes. They finished fifth-sixth in ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online -- North America competition in August and in fifth place at cs_summit 6: Online North America in July.

While player Ozgur “woxic” Eker of Turkey and coach Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic of Serbia have left the roster, five players now are free to pursue other opportunities: Brits Alex “ALEX” McMeekin and William “mezii” Merriman, Americans Ricky “floppy” Kemery and Erick “Xeppaa” Bach, and Dane Patrick “es3tag” Hansen.

Coach Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit of Australia also is a free agent.

