Reports: Cloud9 cut four members over COVID-19 violations

Cloud9 terminated the contracts of three players and their coach for violating the team’s COVID-19 regulations, according to reports Sunday.

Ian “motm” Hardy, Johnny “JT” Theodosiou, Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek and coach Tiaan “T.c” Coertzen -- the latter three South Africans -- all took to Twitter to announce their free agency early Sunday morning.

Dust2.us and Rush B Media reported Cloud9 members had been warned not to invite guests to their team house in the Los Angeles area and that a second occurrence triggered the terminations.

“The details that really matter is this was the second offense of unauthorized guests coming into Cloud9 property after being told that this is not at all acceptable,” Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne said in a statement issued to the publications. “The reason it is not acceptable is because you are putting our staff at risk.”

The team members were told to move from their home.

Earlier this month, Cloud9 signed Patrick “es3tag” Hansen to a three-year, $2.1 million contract. Other remaining members of the Cloud9 roster include Ricky “floppy” Kemery and Alex “ALEX” McMeekin.

Cloud9 finished 1-6 in group play at the $225,000 ESL Pro League Season 12: North America last month and failed to qualify for the tournament playoffs.

--Field Level Media