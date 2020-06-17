Nemiga Gaming, Gambit win at WePlay! Clutch Island

Nemiga Gaming and Gambit Youngsters each recorded a sweep in their respective decider matches on Wednesday at the $50,000 WePlay! Clutch Island online event.

Nemiga Gaming notched a 2-0 win over HellRaisers in the decider match of Group A in the Regional Major Ranking Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament. They posted a 16-8 victory on Mirage and 16-13 triumph on Dust II to set up a first-round match against forZe on Thursday.

Anton “speed4k” Titov recorded 52 kills and a plus-21 kill-to-death differential for Nemiga Gaming, while Demitriy “ProbLeM” Martinov had 36 kills for HellRaisers.

Gambit Youngsters secured a 2-0 victory over Syman Gaming after posting a 16-11 win on Overpass and 16-8 triumph on Inferno.

Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov had 58 kills and a plus-35 kill-to-death differential for Gambit Youngsters, who face ESPADA in the first round on Thursday.

Rustem “mou” Telepov” notched 39 kills and a plus-1 kill-to-death differential for Syman Gaming.

The event includes three stages and 13 teams, five of whom head straight to Stage 3. The eight teams in Stage 1 were split into two groups of four to play a double-elimination format.

Most of those matches were played Tuesday, with ESPADA and forZe advancing to Stage 2, and Moscow Five Academy and CR4ZY eliminated with two losses.

Stage 2 will feature another double-elimination format that will eliminate only one team. The other three teams will advance to Stage 3, which five teams — Hard Legion Esports, Team Spirit, Virtus.pro, Winstrike Team and Natus Vincere — reached via invite.

Stage 3 will feature another two-group, double-elimination group stage before a double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches throughout the tournament are best-of-three, with the champion claiming $15,000 and 2,000 RMR points

Stage 2 will be played in its entirety on Thursday. Stage 3 will start next week, with the final set for June 28.

WePlay! Clutch Island prize pool ($USD, Regional Major Ranking points):

11. 0, 0

12-13th. 0, 0 — Moscow Five Academy, CR4ZY

—Field Level Media