Ten teams named to We Play! Clutch Island event

We Play! Esports announced 10 teams that have been invited into its We Play! Clutch Island event, including five teams that will advance directly into the main event.

The 10 CIS teams qualified for the June 16-28 online event through their Regional Major Ranking points. The top five teams in RMR points were moved directly into the main event: Hard Legion, Virtus.pro, Natus Vincere, Team Spirit and Winstrike.

Five other Counter Strike: Global Offensive teams were named to a closed qualifier: Nemiga Gaming, Syman Gaming, ESPADA, Gambit Youngsters and forZe.

Three more teams will fill out the closed qualifier through an open qualifier. The top three teams in the closed qualifier will earn their way into the main event.

Teams in the We Play! Clutch Island event will compete for a prize pool of $50,000. Closed qualifiers will take place June 16-18, with a group stage taking place June 23-25. The event will conclude with a Grand Final on June 28.

All matches, including the Grand Final, will be in a best-of-three format.

—Field Level Media