Spectator bug use nets 37 CS:GO coach suspensions

An investigation by the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) into the use of a spectator bug revealed widespread abuse and resulted in the suspension of 37 Counter Strike: Global Offensive coaches.

Hard Legion’s Aleksandr “zoneR” Bogatyrev, now known as “MechanoGun,” received the most discipline, getting a 36-month ban for 16 separate violations. No other coach received more than a 19.8-month-ban, with the shortest suspension being a 3.75-month punishment.

“We understand that these revelations have been tough for many people within the CS:GO community, but we believe it is in the long term best interests of the game and all of esports for integrity breaches to be dealt with head on,” the ESIC said in a statement.

“We know that most coaches, players, tournament organizers, publishers and developers, fans, sponsors and broadcasters want CS:GO and esports to be clean and a fair competition between players and teams doing their very best to win. We see our job as being to ensure that happens and that corrupt and bad actors are rehabilitated or removed.”

The use of a spectator bug among coaches first came to light in early September when Heroic coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen admitted to using it in two matches. The ESIC handed him a 10-month suspension.

“The recent allegations made against me are true,” HUNDEN said in an official statement posted to Twitter earlier this month. “I take full responsibility for my actions during the Dreamhack Masters tournament and HomeSweetHomeCup 5. CS:GO at the top level is super competitive, and I saw an edge which I knew was wrong, but I took it and used the bug in-game.”

HUNDEN claimed he used the bug without the knowledge of the team’s players.

Allan “Rejin” Petersen of mousesports received a 19.8-month ban for seven cases, while Slaava “Twista” Rasanen of ENCE was suspended 15.75 months for two cases. A total of 16 coaches received a 10-month ban.

More findings in the investigation are expected to be released in October since only 20 percent of the available data has been investigated.

