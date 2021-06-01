FaZe Clan bench coldzera

FaZe Clan have removed star Marcelo “coldzera” David from their CS:GO starting lineup.

The 26-year-old Brazilian rifler confirmed his move to the bench Tuesday, one day before the start of the $250,000 Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI - Summer event.

“After the bootcamp with all the results that we had recently and because my time on faze is expiring soon I move to the bench to analyse new options for the future,” coldzera posted on Twitter. “I would like to say thanks to faze and wish a gl for my teammates.”

Ranked No. 1 in the world by HLTV in both 2016 and 2017, coldzera joined FaZe in 2019 following previous stints with MIBR, SK Gaming and Luminosity Gaming, among others.

The active FaZe roster includes Havard “rain” Nygaard, Helvijs “broky” Saukants, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken and Finn “Karrigan” Andersen, with Robert “RobbaN” Dahlstrom as coach.

--Field Level Media