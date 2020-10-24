Complexity sign jks from 100 Thieves

Complexity Gaming signed Justin “jks” Savage to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The 24-year-old Australian, previously with 100 Thieves and Renegades, will make his Complexity debut on Oct. 29 against Vitality at the BLAST Premier Fall Series.

“Jks brings a unique layer of depth to our CS:GO roster, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Complexity Gaming family,” Complexity founder and CEO Jason Lake said in a release. “While his skill and experience will be an instrumental piece of our starting five, his leadership qualities and determination will make him an indispensable resource out of the server, as well.”

The signing announced Friday fills the empty roster spot created by Owen “oBo” Schlatter’s departure late last month.

Along with jks, the active Complexity roster features Benjamin “blameF” Bremer, William “RUSH” Wierzba, Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke and Valentin “poison” Vasiliev. Jamie “keita” Hall is the coach.

--Field Level Media