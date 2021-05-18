Copenhagen Flames add HooXi, roeJ, Zyphon to roster

Copenhagen Flames welcomed the returns of Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen and Fredrik “roeJ” Jorgensen to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Danish organization announced Tuesday.

HooXi and roeJ previously competed with the Flames before heading to MAD Lions.

Former Astralis Talent member Rasmus “Zyphon” Nordfoss also joined the Flames, who placed Magnus “Nodios” Olsen and Asger “AcilioN” Larsen on their transfer list.

“I’ve worked with HooXi before and have always appreciated him as a player and leader,” Copenhagen Flames Head of Esports Daniel Vorborg said. “Luckily for us, HooXi has also enjoyed working with us in the past and it was quickly evident that both parties wanted to make this work.”

Vorborg said roeJ will be looked upon to “guide and lead a lot of the young talent we’d have on the team,” while Zyphon serves as “one of the most gifted individual players either of us has seen in a long time.”

Copenhagen Flames’ all-Dane roster now features Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi, Jakob “jabbi” Nygaard, HooXi, roeJ and Zyphon. Sweden’s Daniel “djL” Narancic is the team’s coach.

