CR4ZY sell CS:GO roster to c0ntact Gaming

The Croatian esports organization CR4ZY has sold its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster to the U.S.-based c0ntact Gaming, the team confirmed on Monday.

The move marks the first foray into CS:GO for c0ntact, which owns Paris Legion in the franchised Call of Duty World League and Paris Eternal in the Overwatch League. The CR4ZY roster, currently ranked 20th in HLTV.org’s team tanking, has recorded top-four finishes at the last three DreamHack Open stops in Atlanta, Jonkoping (Sweden) and Sevilla (Spain), where they finished second.

The move also means c0ntact will take over CR4ZY’s spot in the New Legends Stage of the ESL One Rio Major, which was secured by the previous roster by placing 9th-11th at the StarLadder Berlin Major in September.

“My first reaction was, ‘There’s no way this is happening again.’ However, I also realized the opportunity for the players and decided this would be the best for them,” CR4ZY CEO Antonio Meic said in a statement, according to HLTV.org. “I would never do anything to stop them from progressing in their career. We will be getting to The Major soon enough.”

CR4ZY intends to stay in CS:GO with a “soon-to-be-announced roster,” according to Meic.

The CS:GO roster for c0ntact Gaming includes Rokas “EspiranTo” Milasauskas, Nestor “LETN1” Tanic, Otto “ottoNd” Sihvo, Luka “emi” Vukovic, Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov and coach Neil “NeiL_M” Murphy.

