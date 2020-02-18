CR4ZY unveil new roster under 'Johnta'

The Croatian esports organization CR4ZY revealed their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster under the direction of new coach Ivan “Johnta” Shevtsov.

CR4ZY have not had an enlisted team since selling their roster to U.S.-based c0ntact Gaming in January.

“I’m very happy to start this new journey with CR4ZY! We share the same vision on how a CS team should be run and I’m sure we will build a successful team with the players we signed,” Johnta said.

“Hard work has already started for us and I’m looking forward to our future.”

Their new roster consists of Belarussian and Ukranian players that competed under the name Project X.

The Belarussian players are Igor “dERZKIY” Radosavlevich and Roma “dOBRIY” Rusak.

The Ukranians are Sergey “Sergiz” Atamanchuk, Alexandr “Psycho” Zlobin and Dmitry “SENSEi” Shvorak.

—Field Level Media