Report: CR4ZY to be sold to North American group

CR4ZY has agreed to sell its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team to an undisclosed North American organization, HLTV.org reported Monday.

The deal reportedly was agreed to after long negotiations and is expected to be announced soon.

CR4ZY, previously branded as Valiance, performed well in the StarLadder Major in 2019, beating FURIA, Ninjas in Pyjamas and FaZe Clan but fell one win short of the playoffs.

CR4ZY since lost Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic and Nemanja “huNter-“ Kovac to G2 Esports and replaced them with Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov and Luka “emi” Vukovic, who transitioned back to player from coach.

It was unclear Monday whether the Croatian-based CR4ZY would remain involved in CS:GO.

—Field Level Media