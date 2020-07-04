BIG hold off OG to reach cs_summit 6: Europe final

BIG earned a rematch with Team Vitality in Sunday’s grand final of the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event.

BIG advanced with a 2-1 victory against OG in Saturday’s lower-bracket final.

Vitality, who rallied to beat BIG 2-1 in the upper-bracket final Friday, will open Sunday’s best-of-five battle with a one-map advantage.

The winner of the 16-team, $125,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event will take home $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up receives $22,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

OG jumped out to a 7-1 lead on Dust 2 to start Saturday’s match, but BIG answered with 15 consecutive rounds for a 16-7 win.

OG evened the match on Inferno, closing out the 16-9 victory by winning five straight rounds.

With Mirage as the deciding map, BIG overcame an early 4-0 hole and ran away with a 16-5 victory.

Floriani “syrsoN” Rische had 49 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential and Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes had 49 kills and a plus-6 differential to lead BIG.

Issa “ISSAA” Murad posted 50 kills and a plus-5 differential for OG, who took home $17,000 and 1,750 RMR points for third place.

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

3. $17,000, 1,750 — OG

4. $13,000, 1,625 — Heroic

5. $10,000, 1,500 — GODSENT

6. $7,500, 1,375 — Fnatic

7. $5,500, 1,250 — North

8. $4,000, 1,125 — Ninjas in Pyjamas

9. $3,000, 1,000 — G2 Esports

10. $2,200, 875 — ENCE

11. $1,600, 750 — FaZe Clan

12. $1,200, 625 — Movistar Riders

13-16. $1,000, 312.5 — mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics

—Field Level Media