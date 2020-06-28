Four teams qualify for playoffs at cs_summit 6 Europe

Fnatic, North, Heroic and BIG won their decider matches Sunday to advance to the playoffs at the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event.

Fnatic swept G2 Esports in Group A, North did the same to Movistar Riders in Group B and BIG swept Faze Clan in Group D. Heroic posted a 2-1 win against ENCE in Group C.

Sunday’s winners join group winners GODSENT, Team Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas and OG in the double-elimination playoff bracket for the $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 5.

The winner will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points.

Fnatic defeated G2 with a 16-11 win on Train and a 16-10 decision on Dust II. Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson led the way with 49 kills, while KRIMZ and Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin both posted plus-12 kill-death differentials for Fnatic.

North won 16-14 on Vertigo and 16-7 on Inferno against Riders. Philip “aizy” Aistrup had a team-high 48 kills and Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen paced North with a plus-16 differential.

Heroic opened with a 16-8 win on Nuke. After ENCE answered with a 16-13 win on Train, Heroic raced to a 16-5 victory on Mirage. Heroic’s leaders were Martin “stavn” Lund (63 kills) and Casper “cadiaN” Moller (plus-16).

BIG took down FaZe Clan with a 16-13 win on Dust II and a 16-9 win on Nuke. Florian “syrsoN” Rische and Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch both had 43 kills and a plus-13 differential for BIG.

The upper-bracket quarterfinals will take place Monday.

Sunday’s losers will compete for ninth through 12th place starting Tuesday with G2 vs. Movistar Riders and Ence vs. FaZe Clan.

cs_summit 6: Online Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points):

12. $1,200, 625

13-16, $1,000, 312.5 — mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics

—Field Level Media