Heroic, OG survive, advance in cs_summit 6: Europe

Heroic and OG advanced in the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event Thursday, surviving lower-bracket matches and setting up an elimination showdown on Friday.

The winner of that match will advance to Saturday’s lower-bracket final and sit one win from the event’s grand final. The loser of Friday’s upper-bracket final between Team Vitality and BIG will make up the other half of the lower-bracket final.

The $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams, eight of which made the double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for Sunday. The upper-bracket winner will receive a one-map advantage over the lower-bracket winner in the grand final.

The champion will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points.

On Thursday, Heroic won a second straight elimination match with a 2-1 win in a tight duel with Fnatic. Heroic got the early jump on Fnatic to start the match, taking an 11-2 lead on Train. Fnatic closed to within 11-10, but Heroic won four consecutive rounds before holding on for a 16-13 win.

The next map, Nuke, was even tighter, with no team leading by more than three rounds until Heroic took a 14-9 edge by capturing four straight rounds. But Fnatic closed regulation on a 4-0 run to make it 15-15 before winning 19-17 in overtime.

Heroic’s run as if it could be over as Fnatic won 10 of the first 14 rounds on Inferno, but Heroic claimed 11 straight rounds and then held on to win 16-13.

Heroic’s Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen led his all-Danish squad with 70 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential. Jesper “JW” Wecksell led the all-Swedish Fnatic team with match-highs in kills (74) and K-D difference (plus-15).

In the other match, OG bounced back from upper-bracket loss a day earlier by pulling off a reverse sweep to take down GODSENT 2-1.

GODSENT dominated opener on Inferno, winning seven of the first nine rounds and cruising to a 16-8 victory.

OG answered on Overpass, winning the first three rounds and never surrendering the lead in winning 16-7.

In the deciding map, Nuke, a back-and-forth first half saw OG carry a 9-6 lead into intermission, but a run of six straight rounds early in the second half propelled OG to a 16-8 triumph.

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski of Great Britain dominated the match, registering 69 kills and a plus-33 KD difference to lead OG. Slovakian Martin “STYKO” Styk led GODSENT with 52 kills and a plus-4 KD differential. No other GODSENT player had a positive KD difference.

In the seventh-place match Thursday, North had little trouble with Ninjas in Pyjamas, winning 16-9 on Vertigo and 16-10 on Train. The loss brought a stunning end to the event for NiP, who won Group C but then dropped all six of their maps in three playoff matches.

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe schedule

Friday

Fifth-place match: Fnatic vs. GODSENT

Lower-bracket Round 3: Heroic vs. OG

Upper-bracket final: Team Vitality vs. BIG

Saturday

Lower-bracket final: Heroic-OG winner vs. Team Vitality-BIG loser

Sunday

Grand final: Upper-bracket winner starts with one-map lead on lower-bracket winner

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

6. $7,500, 1,375

7. $5,500, 1,250 — North

8. $4,000, 1,125 — Ninjas in Pyjamas

9. $3,000, 1,000 — G2 Esports

10. $2,200, 875 — ENCE

11. $1,600, 750 — FaZe Clan

12. $1,200, 625 — Movistar Riders

13-16. $1,000, 312.5 — mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics

—Field Level Media