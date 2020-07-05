Evil Geniuses complete dominant run through cs_summit 6 - NA

Evil Geniuses completed their dominant run through the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event on Sunday, sweeping Gen.G Esports in the grand final to take home the top prize.

After getting an invitation straight into Stage 2 and then dropping their first map of the event to FURIA Esports, EG won 10 straight maps to run the table through the second and third stages. EG actually beat Gen.G 3-0 on Sunday, but they received a one-map advantage before the match began for winning the upper bracket.

EG hammered Gen.G, winning 16-4 on Train and 16-14 on Inferno after carrying an 11-4 lead into halftime.

The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event was broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition began with 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. Five teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and Stage 2 eliminated four more ahead of Stage 3, the playoff bracket.

Evil Geniuses received $22,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points for winning the event, with Gen.G taking $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

In the grand final, Gen.G won the first three rounds on Train to open the match. But EG scored the next eight rounds and took an 11-4 lead into the break. EG then won the first five rounds in the second half to win the map.

EG carried the momentum into Inferno, jumping out to a 9-0 lead. Gen.G won the first six rounds of the second half to close within 11-10, but the match was back-and-forth from there until EG won the final two rounds to break a 14-14 tie and win the title.

American Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte was a force for EG, leading all players with 49 kills and a plus-28 kill-death differential. Bulgarian Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov added 42 kills and plus-16 in the win.

American Timothy “autimatic” Ta led Gen.G with 36 kills and a minus-2 KD differential, as no Gen.G player registered a positive KD differential.

cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

1. $22,000, 2,000 — Evil Geniuses

2. $16,000, 1,875 — Gen.G Esports

3. $12,000, 1,750 — Team Liquid

4. $9,000, 1,625 — 100 Thieves

5. $6,500, 1,500 — Cloud9

6. $4,500, 1,375 — FURIA Esports

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 — MIBR, Chaos Esports Club

9. no money, 1,000 — Triumph

10. no money, 875 — Team One

11. no money, no points — Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points — New England Whalers, Team Envy

—Field Level Media