Gen.G rally past Liquid to reach cs_summit 6 - NA final

Gen.G Esports used a big rally to sink Team Liquid in the lower-bracket final on Saturday and reach the grand final at the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event.

Already down a map and trailing 10-6 on the second, Gen.G fought back for a 2-1 match victory over Liquid, who had been swept by Evil Geniuses in the upper-bracket final on Friday.

EG were assured a rematch in Sunday’s grand final regardless of Saturday’s result. They swept Liquid twice this tournament, sandwiched around a sweep of Gen.G in the upper-bracket first round on Wednesday.

EG took Train 16-14 and Inferno 16-10 in that battle, and they’ll begin the best-of-five grand final with a one-map advantage by virtue of winning the upper bracket.

The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event was broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition began with 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. Five teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and Stage 2 eliminated four more ahead of Stage 3, the playoff bracket.

The champion will claim $22,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points, with the runner-up taking $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

On Saturday, Liquid used a late surge on Nuke to take the opening map 16-13, winning the final six rounds. They kept the momentum up by grabbing a 10-6 edge on Mirage, following another run of six straight.

But Gen.G responded by winning nine of the next 10 rounds, taking a 15-11 lead and winning the map 16-13. In the decider, Gen.G grabbed the first four rounds, led 9-6 at halftime and took seven of the final 10 rounds in a 16-9 victory on Vertigo.

Four of five Gen.G players finished plus-3 or better in kill-death differential, led by Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand of Poland at plus-9. Liquid had only two players better than plus-1, paced by Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken of Canada at plus-8.

cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

2. $16,000, 1,875

3. $12,000, 1,750 — Team Liquid

4. $9,000, 1,625 — 100 Thieves

5. $6,500, 1,500 — Cloud9

6. $4,500, 1,375 — FURIA Esports

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 — MIBR, Chaos Esports Club

9. no money, 1,000 — Triumph

10. no money, 875 — Team One

11. no money, no points — Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points — New England Whalers, Team Envy

—Field Level Media