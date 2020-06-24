G2 Esports cruise in cs_summit 6 Europe opener

G2 Esports swept Fnatic on Wednesday in the opening day of group stage action at the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event.

G2 Esports moved on to Saturday’s Group A winners’ match against GODSENT, who swept mousesports. Fnatic and mousesports will meet Friday in an elimination match.

In Group B, Team Vitality swept FATE Esports and North notched a 2-1 win against Movistar Riders. Vitality and North meet in a winners’ match on Saturday, while Friday’s Group B elimination bout pits FATE against Movistar Riders.

Sixteen European teams are competing in four groups in the $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. The top two teams from each group advance to the double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 5.

The winner will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points.

Group C gets underway Thursday with ENCE facing Heroic and Ninjas in Pyjamas taking on x6tence. Group D begins with BIG against FaZe Clan and OG facing Team Heretics.

G2 won 16-8 on Nuke and 16-7 on Train against Fnatic. Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic and Kenny “kennyS” Schrub each posted 41 kills and plus-19 kill differentials to lead G2.

GODSENT had a tougher time against mousesports, winning 19-17 on Dust II and 16-13 on Vertigo. Jesse “zehN” Linjala had 57 kills and a plus-13 differential to pace GODSENT.

Vitality rolled over FATE, winning 16-2 on Overpass and 16-3 on Nuke. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut had a team-high 38 kills and Cedric “RpK” Guipouy compiled a plus-23 differential for Vitality.

North opened with a 16-11 win on Inferno but Riders responded with a 16-14 victory on Vertigo. North closed out the hard-fought match with a 16-13 decision on Overpass. Philip “aizy” Airstrup racked up 76 kills and a plus-21 differential for North.

cs_summit 6: Online Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points):

12. $1,200, 625

13-16, $1,000, 312.5

