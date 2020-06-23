Chaos, Cloud9 reach second stage of cs_summit 6 NA

Chaos Esports Club and Cloud9 were pushed hard Monday, but both advanced to the group stage as the cs_summit 6: Online North America event began.

Chaos pulled out a 2-1 win over MIBR in the opener, claiming the final map in overtime, then edged Team oNe 2-1 to move on to the second stage.

Cloud9 sealed their 2-0, first-round match against the New England Whalers with a triple-overtime win, then wrapped up a 2-0 triumph over Yeah Gaming with a quadruple-overtime victory to qualify for the next stage.

In the upper bracket’s other first-round matches, Yeah Gaming nipped Triumph 2-1, and Team oNe swept Team Envy 2-0.

First-round action in the lower bracket was held later Monday, with Triumph sweeping the Whalers 2-0 and MIBR eliminating Envy 2-0.

Lower-bracket action concludes Tuesday. Team oNe will oppose Triumph, and Yeah Gaming will square off with MIBR. The two winners will then meet for the last spot in the event’s second stage.

The 13-team, $75,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event will be contested over three stages. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final on July 5.

The first stage has eight teams vying for three places in Stage 2. The teams ranked sixth through 10th in the North American Regional Major Rankings on the Road to Rio (in order, Cloud9, Team Envy, MIBR, Triumph and Yeah Gaming) entered in Stage 1. They were joined by three teams that survived an open qualifier: Chaos Esports Club, Team oNe and the New England Whalers.

The top five teams in the North American RMR standings (in order, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Gen.G Esports, Evil Geniuses and FURIA Esports) will join the competition in Stage 2. They will be joined by the three Stage 1 qualifiers for group play from Wednesday through Sunday.

The Stage 2 teams will be divided into two groups of four that will each feature a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams in each group will move on to the Stage 3 playoff bracket.

The four-team playoffs, which will begin June 30, will follow a double-elimination format. The upper-bracket winner will receive a one-map lead at the start of the title match.

The championship team will receive $22,000 and 2,000 RMR points while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

In the upper-bracket second round on Monday, Cloud9 topped Yeah Gaming 16-11 on Inferno before pulling out a 28-26 victory on Train.

The United States’ Josh “oSee” Ohm led Cloud9 with 67 kills and a plus-17 kill-death differential. Victor “iDk” Torraca paced Yeah Gaming’s all-Brazilian roster with 63 kills while teammate Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer had a team-leading plus-9 KD differential.

Chaos edged oNe 16-14 on Mirage before oNe claimed Train 16-9. The decisive third map, Overpass, went to Chaos by a 16-12 count.

The United States’ Erick “Xeppaa” Bach registered a match-high 71 kills for Chaos, and he was the only player on his team with a positive KD differential, winding up at plus-18. Brazil’s Pedro “Maluk3” Campos recorded 64 kills and a plus-15 KD differential for Team oNe.

In the first round of the lower bracket, Triumph got past the Whalers 22-18 in double overtime on Vertigo, then 16-7 on Nuke. Triumph’s Michael “Grim” Wince of the United States was the only player on either team with more than 50 kills, finishing with 70 in addition to a plus-30 KD differential. The United States’ Ramal “Rampage” Silva led the Whalers with 46 kills and an even KD differential.

MIBR had no problem with Envy in the lower bracket first round, prevailing 16-4 on Dust II, 16-4 on Mirage. The all-Brazilian MIBR squad got 41 kills and a plus-21 KD differential from Vito “kNgV-“ Giuseppe. Turkey’s Bugra “Calyx” Arkin amassed 25 kills and a team-best minus-8 KD differential for Envy.

cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

6. $4,500, 1,375

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.5

9. no money, 1,000

10. no money, 875

11. no money, no points

12-13. no money, no points — New England Whalers, Team Envy

—Field Level Media