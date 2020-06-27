FURIA, Gen.G move on in cs_summit 6 NA

FURIA Esports and Gen.G Esports posted 2-0 sweeps on Friday to stay alive in the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event.

FURIA defeated MIBR in Group A, and Gen.G downed Chaos Esports Club in Group B. Both winners will compete Sunday for the right to reach the four-team playoffs.

The two winners-bracket matches are scheduled for Saturday, with Evil Geniuses battling Team Liquid in Group A, and Cloud9 matching up with 100 Thieves in Group B. The winners of those two matches head to Stage 3, next week’s playoff bracket.

The group stage will conclude Sunday with the “decider matches” in both groups. FURIA will face the Liquid-Evil Genius loser, and Gen.G will oppose the Cloud9-100 Thieves loser, with the victors in those matches earning the last two playoff berths.

The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition featured 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final on July 5.

The first stage had five invited teams and three qualifiers vying for three places in Stage 2, which went to Cloud9, Chaos Esports Club and MIBR.

The top five teams in the North American Regional Major Rankings on the Road to Rio (in order, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Gen.G Esports, Evil Geniuses and FURIA Esports) entered the competition in Stage 2. They were joined by the three Stage 1 qualifiers for group play that runs through Sunday.

The Stage 2 teams are divided into two groups of four that will each feature a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams in each group will move on to the Stage 3 playoff bracket.

The four-team playoffs, which will begin Tuesday, will follow a double-elimination format. The upper-bracket winner will receive a one-map lead at the start of the title match.

The championship team will earn $22,000 and 2,000 RMR points while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

On Friday, FURIA jumped out to 11-4 halftime leads on both maps and wound up beating MIBR 16-8 on Vertigo and 16-6 on Inferno.

In a showdown of two all-Brazilian lineups, Andrei “arT” Piovezan led FURIA with 45 kills, and teammate Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato posted a team-best plus-18 kill-death differential. Four MIBR players wound up with 26 or 25 kills.

Gen.G grabbed a 9-3 lead against Chaos and Mirage and completed a 16-8 victory. Chaos moved in front 5-1 on Inferno, but Gen.G rallied for a 16-9 win.

Indonesia’s Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand registered 39 kills for Gen.G, and he and U.S. teammate Timothy “autimatic” Ta each had plus-8 KD differentials. The United States’ Erick “Xeppaa” Bach logged 40 kills and a team-high plus-5 KD differential for Chaos.

cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

6. $4,500, 1,375

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 — MIBR, Chaos Esports Club

9. no money, 1,000 — Triumph

10. no money, 875 — Team One

11. no money, no points — Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points — New England Whalers, Team Envy

—Field Level Media