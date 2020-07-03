Gen.G eliminate 100 Thieves in cs_summit 6 NA

Surviving a double-overtime first map, Gen.G Esports completed a 2-0 sweep of 100 Thieves to stay alive in the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event.

Gen.G move on to the lower-bracket final on Saturday, where they will meet the loser of Friday’s upper-bracket final between Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses.

The grand final is scheduled for Sunday.

The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition began with 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. Five teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and Stage 2 eliminated four more ahead of Stage 3, the playoff bracket.

All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final, in which the upper-bracket victor will start with a one-map advantage. The tournament champion will earn $22,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points, while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

On Thursday, 100 Thieves won seven consecutive rounds to grab a 9-3 lead on the first map, Nuke. Gen.G claimed the next seven rounds to move in front 10-9, and the match went back and forth before Gen.G eventually prevailed 22-20 in double overtime.

Gen.G built a 10-5 halftime lead on Vertigo and sealed the match by a 16-13 count.

The United States’ Timothy “autimatic” Ta led Gen.G with 58 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential. Norway’s Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad and Australia’s Justin “jks” Savage each logged 57 kills for 100 Thieves, and jkaem posted a team-best plus-9 KD differential.

In the fifth-place match on Thursday, Cloud9 edged FURIA Esports 2-1. Cloud9 claimed Inferno 16-10, dropped Vertigo 16-1, then captured Train 16-10 to seal the victory.

cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

3. $12,000, 1,750

4. $9,000, 1,625 — 100 Thieves

5. $6,500, 1,500 — Cloud9

6. $4,500, 1,375 — FURIA Esports

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 — MIBR, Chaos Esports Club

9. no money, 1,000 — Triumph

10. no money, 875 — Team One

11. no money, no points — Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points — New England Whalers, Team Envy

