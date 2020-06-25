Liquid, 100 Thieves open with wins in cs_summit 6 NA

Team Liquid and 100 Thieves swept their opponents with relative ease as Stage 2 of the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event got underway Wednesday.

Liquid dumped MIBR 2-0 to open play in Group A, and 100 Thieves topped Chaos Esports Club 2-0 to kick off Group B. Both winners received invitations to the second stage — the group phase — and Wednesday marked their first action in the event.

The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition features 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final on July 5.

The first stage had five invited teams and three qualifiers vying for three places in Stage 2, which went to Cloud9, Chaos Esports Club and MIBR.

The top five teams in the North American Regional Major Rankings on the Road to Rio (in order, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Gen.G Esports, Evil Geniuses and FURIA Esports) join the competition in Stage 2. They are joined by the three Stage 1 qualifiers for group play from Wednesday through Sunday.

The Stage 2 teams are divided into two groups of four that will each feature a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams in each group will move on to the Stage 3 playoff bracket.

The four-team playoffs, which will begin Tuesday, will follow a double-elimination format. The upper-bracket winner will receive a one-map lead at the start of the title match.

The championship team will earn $22,000 and 2,000 RMR points while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

On Wednesday, Liquid jumped out to a 6-0 lead on Overpass and cruised to a 16-9 victory over MIBR. On Inferno, Liquid captured the first five rounds before MIBR took the next five. After Liquid moved ahead 9-5, MIBR climbed to a 9-9 tie. Liquid dominated the rest of the way, though, prevailing 16-12.

The United States’ Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski led Liquid with 42 kills and a plus-11 kill-death differential. Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo and Fernando “fer” Alvarenga topped the all-Brazilian MIBR squad with plus-4 differentials, and FalleN had a team-high 37 kills.

Chaos grabbed a 6-0 lead on Nuke before 100 Thieves won each of the next nine rounds. 100 Thieves closed out a 16-8 decision by capturing each of the final seven rounds. Similarly, 100 Thieves won six of the last seven rounds on Inferno to seal the match with a 16-11 victory.

Four 100 Thieves players had either 39 or 38 kills, with Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas compiling a team-best plus-14 KD differential. The United States’ Erick “Xeppaa” Bach was Chaos’ leader with 40 kills and a plus-7 KD differential.

The two opening-round group matches will be played Thursday, with Evil Geniuses opposing FURIA Esports in Group A, and Gen.G Esports facing Cloud9 in Group B.

cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

6. $4,500, 1,375

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.5

9. no money, 1,000 — Triumph

10. no money, 875 — Team oNe

11. no money, no points — Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points — New England Whalers, Team Envy

