MIBR eke into cs_summit 6 NA group stage

A quintuple-overtime map win helped MIBR earn a 2-1 victory over Triumph on Tuesday in the battle for the last group-stage spot at the cs_summit 6: Online North America event.

Chaos Esports Club and Cloud9 had booked their berths in the group stage on Monday.

The 13-team, $75,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is being contested over three stages. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final on July 5.

The first stage had eight teams vying for three places in Stage 2. The teams rated sixth through 10th in the North American Regional Major Rankings on the Road to Rio (in order, Cloud9, Team Envy, MIBR, Triumph and Yeah Gaming) entered in Stage 1. They were joined by three teams that survived an open qualifier: Chaos Esports Club, Team oNe and the New England Whalers.

The top five teams in the North American RMR standings (in order, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Gen.G Esports, Evil Geniuses and FURIA Esports) will join the competition in Stage 2. They will be joined by the three Stage 1 qualifiers for group play from Wednesday through Sunday.

The Stage 2 teams will be divided into two groups of four that will each feature a double-elimination bracket. The top two teams in each group will move on to the Stage 3 playoff bracket.

The four-team playoffs, which will begin June 30, will follow a double-elimination format. The upper-bracket winner will receive a one-map lead at the start of the title match.

The championship team will earn $22,000 and 2,000 RMR points while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points.

The Stage 1 action on Tuesday started with the second round of the losers bracket, with Triumph beating Team oNe 2-0 and MIBR sweeping Yeah Gaming 2-0.

That set up the final Stage 1 match, which began with an epic battle on Overpass.

MIBR jumped on top 10-4 before Triumph took six consecutive rounds to pull level. MIBR won five of the next six rounds for a 15-11 lead and four game points, but Triumph captured all four to extend the match.

In each of the five overtimes, MIBR led at halftime, but Triumph kept rallying, even escaping a three-point deficit in the third OT. MIBR eventually prevailed 31-28.

True to form, Triumph extended the match again by taking Dust II 16-6. On the decisive third map, Mirage, MIBR won seven consecutive rounds for an 8-5 lead, then held on for a 16-13 decision.

Even in defeat, the star of the match was Triumph’s Michael “Grim” Wince, a 19-year-old U.S. player who recorded 123 kills and a plus-53 kill-death differential. Brazil’s Fernando “fer” Alvarenga paced MIBR with 84 kills.

Team oNe swept Yeah Gaming 2-0 in a 10th-place match that merely determined the number of RMR points each team received.

Group play starts Wednesday with Team Liquid opposing MIBR in Group A while Chaos Esports Club face 100 Thieves in Group B. The remaining teams open pool play on Thursday, when FURIA Esports will square off with Evil Geniuses in Group A, and Gen.G will take on Cloud9 in Group B.

cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points)

6. $4,500, 1,375

7-8. $2,500, 1,187.5

9. no money, 1,000 — Triumph

10. no money, 875 — Team oNe

11. no money, no points — Yeah Gaming

12-13. no money, no points — New England Whalers, Team Envy

—Field Level Media