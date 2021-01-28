Cloud9, MIBR, Dignitas stay alive in cs_summit 7

Cloud9 came from behind to edge Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1 in the Group C elimination match Wednesday in cs_summit 7.

MIBR edged FaZe Clan 2-1 in the Group B elimination match, while Dignitas swept Complexity Gaming 2-0 in the Group A elimination match.

The 12-team, $200,000 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features three groups competing in double-elimination brackets. The top two teams in each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams, along with the top fourth-place team, will battle for the last two playoff berths, while the remaining fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

All matches, including the Sunday final, are best-of-three. The championship team will take home $90,000, the runner-up will get $40,000, and the semifinal losers will receive $12,500. Each group winner will get $10,000, and each group runner-up will pocket $5,000.

On Wednesday, Ninjas in Pyjamas opened with a 16-5 win on Dust II, but Cloud9 charged to a 9-1 lead on Overpass and leveled the match with a 16-11 victory. On the decisive third map, Train, Cloud9 won the first five rounds and held on for 16-12 triumph.

The United Kingdom’s Alex “ALEX” McMeekin led Cloud9 with 58 kills and a plus-5 kill-death differential. Fredrik “REZ” Sterner led Ninjas in Pyjamas’ all-Swedish lineup with 64 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential.

MIBR overcame a 12-6 deficit to beat FaZe 19-15 in overtime on Dust II. FaZe leveled the match with a 22-20 double-overtime victory on Inferno, before MIBR won Mirage 16-9.

Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes paced MIBR’s all-Brazilian lineup with 74 kills while posting a plus-5 K-D differential. Sweden’s Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer logged 75 kills and a plus-9 K-D differential for FaZe.

Dignitas opened with a 16-7 victory over Complexity on Overpass, then sealed the match with a 19-16 decision on Train.

The Wednesday winners will look to wrap up quarterfinal berths when they play their groups’ decider matches Thursday:

--Group A, OG vs. Dignitas

--Group B, Heroic vs. MIBR

--Group C, FURIA Esports vs. Cloud9

Fnatic, mousesports and Virtus.pro have already sealed quarterfinal berths.

cs_summit 7 group play standings

Group A

1. Fnatic, 2-0, +16

T2. Dignitas, 1-1, +21

T2. OG, 1-1, -13

4. Complexity Gaming, 0-2, -24

Group B

1. mousesports, 2-0, +28

T2. Heroic, 1-1, +3

T2. MIBR, 1-1, 0

4. FaZe Clan, 0-2, -31

Group C

1. Virtus.pro, 2-0, +28

T2. Cloud9, 1-1, +1

T2. FURIA Esports 1-1, -10

4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-2, -19

--Field Level Media