Fnatic, mousesports, VP win groups at cs_summit 7

Virtus.pro and mousesports rolled and Fnatic needed three maps to win their respective groups Tuesday in cs_summit 7 action.

Fnatic defeated OG to win Group A, mousesports downed Heroic in Group B and VP blanked FURIA Esports to claim Group C.

The three elimination matches will be held Wednesday: Complexity vs. Dignitas in Group A, MIBR vs. FaZe in Group B and Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Cloud9 in Group C.

The 12-team, $200,000 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features three groups competing in double-elimination brackets. The top two teams in each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams, along with the top fourth-place team, will battle for the last two playoff berths while the remaining fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

All matches, including the Sunday final, are best-of-three. The championship team will take home $90,000, the runner-up will get $40,000, and the semifinal losers will receive $12,500. Each group winner will get $10,000, and each group runner-up will pocket $5,000.

VP defeated FURIA 16-13 on Inferno and 16-12 on Overpass behind 49 kills and a plus-eight kills-death differential from Latvia’s Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis.

Similarly, mousesports made quick work of Heroic with a 16-12 win on Train and 16-14 on Vertigo in the clincher. Finn “karrigan” Andersen led the international squad with 59 kills and a plus-17 K-D differential.

Fnatic opened with a 16-9 decision on Train but OG followed with a 16-11 win on Mirage, setting up the 19-17 overtime thriller on Inferno, won by Fnatic, which squandered a 15-12 lead, losing the last three rounds to set up overtime. Fnatic had to rally from a 9-6 deficit earlier.

Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson led the all-Swedish side with 60 kills and a plus-four differential. Fnatic had to fend off a superlative performance by Jordan’s Issa “ISSAA” Murad of OG, who led all players in kills (77) and differential (plus-19).

OG, FURIA and Heroic will play in group decider matches on Thursday.

cs_summit 7 group play standings

Group A

1. Fnatic, 2-0, +16

2. OG, 1-1, -13

T3. Complexity Gaming, 0-1, -12

T3. Dignitas, 0-1, +9

Group B

1. mousesports, 2-0, +28

2. Heroic, 1-1, +3

T3. FaZe Clan, 0-1, -22

T3. MIBR, 0-1, -9

Group C

1. Virtus.pro, 2-0, +28

2. FURIA Esports 1-1, -10

T3. Cloud9, 0-1, +3

T3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-1, -21

