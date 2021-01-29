FURIA, OG, Heroic advance in cs_summit 7

FURIA Esports, OG and Heroic scored three-map victories in tough “decider matches” Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of cs_summit 7.

OG had to go overtime on the final map in the Group A decider, edging Dignitas 19-15 on Dust II for a 2-1 win. Earlier, Dignitas won on Inferno 16-11, and OG won on Train 16-12, forcing the third map.

Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski of the United Kingdom led the way with 76 kills and a plus-25 kill-death differential for OG, who move on to face Heroic in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Sweden’s Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso paced Dignitas with 60 kills and a plus-4 K-D differential.

Danish team Heroic advanced out of Group B by holding off Brazilian team MIBR, 16-13 on Vertigo, 11-16 on Inferno and 16-10 on Mirage. Casper “cadiaN” Moller was Heroic’s top performer with 63 kills and a plus-17 differential, and Martin “stavn” Lund had 64 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential. Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes led MIBR with 60 kills and a plus-3 K-D differential.

In the Group C decider, FURIA of Brazil got past Cloud9 in the third map on Train 16-10 after FURIA captured Nuke 16-14 and Cloud9 won 16-13 on Inferno. For FURIA, Yuri “yuurih” Santos had 61 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential while Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo had 66 with a plus-9 K-D differential.

The United States’ Ricky “floppy” Kemery topped Cloud9 with 67 kills and a plus-4 K-D differential.

On Friday, MIBR and Cloud9 play in one last-chance match while Dignitas face Ninjas in Pyjamas in the other. The winners will advance to the playoffs and the losers will be eliminated.

mousesports, Vitus.pro, and Fnatic sealed quarterfinals berths on Wednesday. FURIA will face mousesports in a quarterfinal Friday, while the other three quarterfinals will be played Saturday. The semifinals and final are scheduled for Sunday.

The 12-team, $200,000 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event featured three groups competing in double-elimination brackets.

All matches, including the final, are best-of-three. The championship team will take home $90,000, the runner-up will get $40,000, and the semifinal losers will receive $12,500. Each group winner will get $10,000, and each group runner-up will pocket $5,000.

