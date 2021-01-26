Heroic, mousesports roll in cs_summit 7 openers

Heroic and mousesports opened Group B play with 2-0 sweeps Monday as the cs_summit 7 got underway.

Fnatic and OG were the first-day winners in Group A, and FURIA Esports and Virtus.pro prevailed in Group C.

The 12-team, $200,000 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features three groups competing in double-elimination brackets. The top two teams in each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. The three third-place teams, along with the top fourth-place team, will battle for the last two playoff berths while the remaining fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

All matches, including the Sunday final, are best-of-three. The championship team will take home $90,000, the runner-up will get $40,000, and the semifinal losers will receive $12,500. Each group winner will get $10,000, and each group runner-up will pocket $5,000.

Heroic beat MIBR 16-14 on Overpass, 16-9 on Vertigo. Rene “TeSeS” Madsen was the big gun for Heroic’s all-Danish squad, producing 58 kills and a plus-25 kill-death differential. Bruno “shz” Martinelli topped MIBR’s all-Brazilian lineup with 44 kills and a plus-9 K-D differential.

mousesports routed FaZe Clan 16-6 on Mirage, 16-4 on Train. Slovakia’s David “frozen” Cernansky record 47 kills and a plus-28 K-D differential. Denmark’s Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye had 25 kills and a minus-10 K-D differential for FaZe.

OG trailed Dignitas 13-10 on Inferno but rallied for a 16-14 win. Dignitas took Train 16-3, then led the decisive third map, Dust II, 6-2 before OG came back for a 16-14 victory. Denmark’s Valdemar “valde” Bjorn Vangsa led OG with 67 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential. Sweden’s Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso logged 57 kills and a plus-9 K-D differential for Dignitas.

Fnatic pushed past Complexity Gaming 16-8 on Train, 16-12 on Mirage. Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson paced Fnatic’s all-Swedish squad with 53 kills and a plus-26 K-D differential. The United States’ William “RUSH” Wierzba registered 45 kills and a plus-9 K-D differential for Complexity.

FURIA jumped out to a 9-3 lead over Cloud9 on Inferno, then held on for a 16-14 victory. Cloud9 leveled the match by claiming Nuke 16-6 before establishing a 9-6 halftime lead on Train. FURIA, however, captured each of the next nine rounds and went on to win 16-11. Yuri “yuurih” Santos topped FURIA’s all-Brazilian roster with 61 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential. The United States’ Erick “Xeppaa” Bach amassed 58 kills and a plus-3 K-D differential.

Virtus.pro wiped out Ninjas in Pyjamas 16-5 on Overpass, 16-6 on Inferno. Russia’s Dzhami “Jame” Ali put up 42 kills and a plus-26 K-D differential. Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora topped Ninjas in Pyjamas’ all-Swedish side with 32 kills and a minus-2 K-D differential.

The three winners-bracket matches are scheduled for Tuesday: Fnatic vs. OG in Group, Heroic vs. mousesports in Group B and Virtus.pro vs. FURIA in Group C.

The three elimination matches will be held Wednesday: Complexity vs. Dignitas in Group A, MIBR vs. FaZe in Group B and Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Cloud9 in Group C.

cs_summit 7 group play standings

Group A

T1. Fnatic, 1-0, +12

T1. OG, 1-0, -9

T3. Complexity Gaming, 0-1, -12

T3. Dignitas, 0-1, +9

Group B

T1. Heroic, 1-0, +9

T1. mousesports, 1-0, +22

T3. FaZe Clan, 0-1, -22

T3. MIBR, 0-1, -9

Group C

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0, -3

T1. Virtus.pro, 1-0, +21

T3. Cloud9, 0-1, +3

T3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-1, -21

--Field Level Media