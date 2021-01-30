mousesports advance to cs_summit 7 semifinals

mousesports swept FURIA Esports 2-0 on Friday to become the first team to reach the semifinals at cs_summit 7.

The other three quarterfinal matches will be played Saturday while the semifinals and the final are scheduled for Sunday.

In other action Friday, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Cloud9 stayed alive with wins in the “last-change stage.” Ninjas in Pyjamas edged Dignitas 2-1, and Cloud9 beat MIBR 2-1.

The remaining quarterfinals will see Virtus.pro take on Ninjas in Pyjamas, Fnatic oppose Cloud9 and OG square off with Heroic.

The 12-team, $200,000 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event featured three groups competing in double-elimination brackets.

All matches, including the final, are best-of-three. The championship team will take home $90,000, the runner-up will get $40,000, and the semifinal losers will receive $12,500. Each group winner will get $10,000, and each group runner-up will pocket $5,000.

On Friday, mousesports defeated FURIA 16-7 on Nuke, 16-14 on Inferno. Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool paced mousesports with 46 kills and a plus-11 kill-death differential. Yuri “yuurih” Santos topped FURIA’s all-Brazilian squad with 41 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential.

Ninjas in Pyjamas opened with a 16-4 rout of Dignitas on Train, then led 9-4 on Vertigo before Dignitas rallied for a 16-14 decision. On the decisive third map, Inferno, Ninjas in Pyjamas rolled to a 16-8 win.

Tim “nawwk” Jonasson led Ninjas in Pyjamas’ all-Swedish side with 60 kills and a plus-20 K-D differential. Norway’s Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli produced 59 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential for Dignitas.

MIBR jumped out to a 13-2 lead against Cloud9 on Overpass, but Cloud9 won each of the next 14 rounds for a 16-13 win. MIBR recovered to claim Vertigo 16-12, but Cloud9 cruised to a 13-3 lead on Inferno before sealing the match with a 16-8 win.

The United Kingdom’s Alex “ALEX” McMeekin posted 56 kills and a plus-7 K-D differential for Cloud9. Ricardo “boltz” Prass logged 64 kills and a plus-14 K-D differential for MIBR’s all-Brazilian team.

cs_summit 7 playoff prize pool

1. $90,000

2. $40,000

3-4. $12,500

5-8. no prize money -- FURIA Esports, three other teams TBD

9-10. no prize money -- Dignitas, MIBR

11-12. no prize money -- FaZe Clan, Complexity Gaming

