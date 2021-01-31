Virtus.pro, Fnatic and Heroic advance to semifinals at cs_summit 7

Virtus.pro, Fnatic and Heroic all prevailed in the quarterfinal round on Saturday to land spots in the semifinals at cs_summt 7.

Virtus.pro will face mousesports in the first of two semifinals on Sunday, after mousesports advanced Friday, while Fnatic and Heroic meet in the second. The winners of those two matches will square off in the grand final later Sunday.

The 12-team, $200,000 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event featured three groups competing in double-elimination brackets.

All matches, including the final, are best-of-three. The championship team will take home $90,000, the runner-up will get $40,000, and the semifinal losers will receive $12,500. Fnatic, mousesports and Virtus.pro already received $10,000 as group winners, while OG, Heroic and FURIA Esports each earned $5,000 as group runner-up.

VP took out Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0 on Friday by winning 16-12 on Mirage and 16-14 on Dust II. VP led 9-3 at the start in the opener, but needed to score seven of eight rounds in the second half on the second map to avoid a decisive third map.

Alexey “qikert” Golubev, of Kazakhstan, led VP with 48 kills and a plus-21 kills-to-deaths differential. Hampus “hampus” poser led NiP’s all-Swedish side with 44 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential.

Fnatic had to shake off a first-map loss, 16-6 on Vertigo, to knock off Cloud9. Fnatic rallied for wins on Inferno (16-10) and Overpass (16-9) to advance.

Sweden’s Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson led Fnatic with 58 kills and a plus-15 K-D differential. The United Kingdom’s Alex “ALEX” McMeekin had a team-best 58 kills for Cloud9.

Heroic had little issue in sweeping OG 2-0 thanks to wins on Nuke (16-12) and Inferno (16-10). Heroic started strong on both maps, forging leads of 10-5 and 12-3, respectively.

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen had 46 kills and Casper “cadiaN” Moller had a plus-11 K-D differential to lead Heroic’s all-Danish squad. Jordan’s Issa “ISSAA” Murad had 43 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential for OG.

cs_summit 7 playoff prize pool

1. $90,000

2. $40,000

3-4. $12,500

5-8. no prize money -- FURIA Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Cloud9, OG

9-10. no prize money -- Dignitas, MIBR

11-12. no prize money -- FaZe Clan, Complexity Gaming

