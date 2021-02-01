Virtus.pro sweeps Fnatic to win cs_summit 7 grand final

Virtus.pro recorded a 2-0 sweep over Fnatic on Sunday to win the title at the $200,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive cs_summit 7 event.

VP earned their place in the grand final with a 2-0 victory over mousesports in a semifinal matchup also on Sunday, while Fnatic ousted Heroic with a 2-0 win in the other semifinal.

The week-long event began with 12-teams divided into three groups competing in double-elimination brackets followed by single-elimination play in a “last chance” stage and the playoffs. All matches were best-of-three.

Virtus.pro captured the $90,000 first-place prize plus $10,000 as the Group C winner. Fnatic won $40,000 as runner-up as well as an additional $10,000 as the Group A winner.

Latvia’s Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis led VP in the grand final with 44 kills and a plus-11 kills-to-deaths differential. Kazakh Timur “buster” Tulepov added 38 kills and had a plus-9 differential. VP’s international squad opened with 16-14 win on Inferno and wrapped with a 16-8 decision on Vertigo. Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin led Fnatic’s all-Swedish squad in the grand final with 38 kills and was the only player to notch a positive differential with a plus-2.

In their semifinal vs. mousesports, VP dispatched their opponents with a 16-6 win on Train and 16-5 win on Dust II. Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev of Uzbekistan paced VP with 39 kills and a plus-9 differential.

mousesports, which already received $10,000 as the Group B winner, walked away with $12,500 for third-fourth place, while Heroic also received $12,500 plus $5,000 as a group runner-up.

Fnatic had a slightly easier time of it in their semifinal vs. the all-Danish Heroic, winning 16-14 on Mirage and 16-12 in Inferno with all five players posting positive K-D differentials. Jack “Jackinho” Strom Mattsson led Fnatic with 47 kills and a plus-6 differential.

cs_summit 7 final standings (includes extra prize distribution money):

1. $100,000 - Virtus.pro

2. $50,000 -- Fnatic

3-4. $22,500 - mousesports; $17,500 -- Heroic

5-8. $5,000 -- FURIA Esports, OG; no prize money -- Ninjas in Pyjamas, Cloud9

9-10. no prize money -- Dignitas, MIBR

11-12. no prize money -- FaZe Clan, Complexity Gaming

