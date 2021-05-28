EXTREMUM, O Plano earn cs_summit 8 lower-bracket wins

EXTREMUM and O Plano rallied for victories Thursday to stay alive in the lower bracket of cs_summit 8.

EXTREMUM dropped the first map before overtaking Extra Salt 2-1 thanks in part to an overtime win. O Plano fell behind paiN Gaming before bouncing back for a 2-1 win.

The winners will square off Friday in the second round of the lower bracket. The victor of that match earns a Saturday date with the loser of the Friday upper-bracket final, which features Team Liquid and FURIA Esports.

Extra Salt and paiN will square off Saturday to determine fifth place.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, while the two third-place teams entered the playoffs’ lower bracket. The two fourth-place teams were eliminated.

All matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on Sunday, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $17,000 and 1,600 North American Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up will pocket $10,000 and 1,500 points.

On Thursday, Extra Salt opened with a 16-13 win on Vertigo, then led 14-9 on Nuke before EXTREMUM rallied. EXTREMUM took the next six rounds for a 15-14 lead, but Extra Salt finally won a round to force overtime. EXTREMUM eventually prevailed 19-17.

On the decisive third map, Dust II, EXTREMUM powered to a 16-8 victory.

Norway’s Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad led EXTREMUM with 77 kills and a plus-20 kill-death differential. South Africa’s Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek notched 66 kills and a plus-2 K-D differential for Extra Salt.

After paiN won the final 11 rounds to claim a 16-9 win on Nuke, O Plano leveled the series with a 16-10 triumph on Train.

O Plano grabbed a 7-1 lead on the third map, Dust II, but paiN recovered for an 11-10 lead. O Plano then reeled off six rounds in a row for a 16-11 win.

In the all-Brazilian battle, O Plano’s Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe finished with 62 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential. paiN’s Vinicios “PKL” Coelho logged identical stats to kNgV-.

cs_summit 8 prize pool and North American Regional Major Rankings, plus points distribution:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, Bad News Bears

--Field Level Media