FURIA Esports sweep into grand final of cs_summit 8

FURIA Esports swept its lower-bracket final match 2-0 with EXTREMUM on Saturday and advanced to Sunday’s grand final in the cs_summit 8 tournament.

The victory earned FURIA a rematch with Team Liquid, who knocked off FURIA 2-1 in their upper-bracket final on Friday.

Sunday’s other action saw Extra Salt sweep paiN Gaming 2-0 in the fifth-place match.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, while the two third-place teams entered the playoffs’ lower bracket. The two fourth-place teams were eliminated.

Sunday’s grand final will be a best-of-five, but matches have been best-of-three previously.

The championship team will earn $17,000 and 1,600 North American Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up will pocket $10,000 and 1,500 points.

FURIA began its match with a back-and-forth battle on Nuke. EXTREMUM jumped to a 5-1 lead, but FURIA scored seven of the next eight points to lead 8-6.

EXTREMUM took three straight rounds to regain the edge 9-8, but FURIA captured five straight rounds and eight of the final 10 to win 16-11.

The second map, Vertigo, also featured spurts on both sides. After a relatively even start, FURIA ran off eight straight rounds to lead 11-4. But EXTREMUM took 11 of the next 13 to storm to a 15-13 lead.

FURIA came back to win the last six rounds for the 19-15 overtime win.

Yuri “yuurih” Santos of Brazil posted 52 kills and a kills-deaths differential of plus-20 to lead FURIA. Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad of Norway recorded 53 kills and was EXTREMUM’s only player with a positive K-D ratio, plus-12.

Extra Salt’s sweep in the match for fifth place came in two hard-fought maps. They defeated paiN 16-13 on Overpass and 16-14 on Inferno.

Josh “oSee” Ohm of the U.S. led Extra Salt with 53 kills and a plus-19 K-D ratio, while Rafael “saffee” Costa led the all-Brazilian paiN squad with 46 kills and a plus-8 K-D ratio.

cs_summit 8 prize pool and North American Regional Major Rankings, plus points distribution:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points -- EXTREMUM

4. $5,000, 1,300 points - O Plano

5. $4,000, 1,200 points -- Extra Salt

6. $3,000, 1,100 points - paiN Gaming

7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, Bad News Bears

