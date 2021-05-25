FURIA, Liquid advance to cs_summit 8 upper bracket

FURIA Esports and Team Liquid earned victories Monday to grab upper-bracket playoff berths in the cs_summit 8 event.

FURIA topped O Plano 2-0 to finish second in Group A, and Liquid edged EXTREMUM 2-1 to take second place in Group B.

The playoff field is set. In the two upper-bracket first-round matches Wednesday, Group A winner paiN Gaming will oppose Liquid, and Group B champion Extra Salt will oppose FURIA.

The Wednesday winners will square off in the upper-bracket final on Friday. The Wednesday losers will fall into Thursday lower-bracket matches, where O Plano and EXTREMUM await.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group have advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, while the two third-place teams have entered the playoffs’ lower bracket. The two fourth-place teams were eliminated.

All matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on Sunday, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $17,000 and 1,600 North American Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up will pocket $10,000 and 1,500 points.

On Monday, FURIA beat O Plano 16-12 on Nuke, then sealed the series with a 19-17 overtime victory on Mirage.

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato of Brazil led FURIA with 49 kills and a plus-15 kill-death differential. Vinicius “vsm” Moreira topped O Plano’s all-Brazilian roster with 43 kills and an even K-D differential.

Liquid opened with a 16-7 win on Inferno, then led 11-4 at halftime on Mirage, seemingly headed for a sweep. However, EXTREMUM rallied to take Mirage 19-16 in overtime.

On the decisive third map, Vertigo, Liquid led 10-5 at halftime but EXTREMUM again came from behind to pull level at 12-12. Liquid then captured the next four rounds to seal the series with a 16-12 win.

The United States’ Jake “Stewie2K” Yip amassed 78 kills and a plus-26 K-D differential for Liquid. Indonesia’s Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand produced 65 kills and a plus-6 K-D differential for EXTREMUM.

cs_summit 8 final group standings:

Group A

1. paiN Gaming, 2-0, +14

2. FURIA Esports, 2-1, +2

3. O Plano, 1-2, +2

4. Evil Geniuses, 0-2, -18

Group B

1. Extra Salt, 2-0, +8

2. Team Liquid, 2-1, +17

3. EXTREMUM, 1-2, -10

4. Bad News Bears, 0-2, -15

cs_summit 8 prize pool and North American Regional Major Rankings, plus points distribution:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, Bad News Bears

--Field Level Media