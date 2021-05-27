FURIA, Team Liquid advance to upper bracket final at cs_summit 8

Team Liquid and FURIA Esports on Wednesday recorded victories over teams that finished ahead of them in group play to advance to the upper bracket final in the cs_summit 8 event.

Team Liquid defeated paiN Gaming 2-0 and FURIA needed three maps to beat Extra Salt, who finished first in Group B. paiN Gaming finished first in Group A.

Liquid and FURIA will square off on Friday. Extra Salt and paiN Gaming will play Thursday in lower bracket action.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group have advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, while the two third-place teams have entered the playoffs’ lower bracket. The two fourth-place teams were eliminated.

All matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on Sunday, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $17,000 and 1,600 North American Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up will pocket $10,000 and 1,500 points.

Liquid defeated paiN Gaming 16-7 on Nuke and 16-13 on Dust II. American Michael “Grim” Wince led TL with 42 kills and a plus-13 kills-deaths differential. Rafael “saffee” Cost led the all-Brazilian side with 50 kills and a plus-17 differential.

FURIA opened with a 16-13 win on Nuke but Extra Salt responded with a 16-12 decision on Inferno. Extra Salt then zoomed out to a 9-1 lead on the clinching map, Train. FURIA rattled off seven straight rounds and 11 of the next 12 to go up 12-10. Extra Salt tied it at 12 before FURIA won the last four points for the win.

FURIA was led by Yuri “yuurih” Santos of Brazil with 66 kills and a plus-14 differential. Canadian Justin “FaNg” Coakley led Extra Salt with a 67 kills and a plus-9.

Round 1 of the lower bracket kicks off Thursday with two matches:

paiN Gaming vs. O Plano

Extra Salt vs. EXTREMUM

cs_summit 8 prize pool and North American Regional Major Rankings, plus points distribution:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, Bad News Bears

--Field Level Media