Team Liquid advance to grand final of cs_summit 8

Team Liquid defeated FURIA Esports 2-1 Friday to advance to the grand final of cs_summit 8.

Team Liquid will await the winner of the lower bracket final between FURIA and EXTREMUM, who advanced with a 2-0 defeat of O Plano in Round 2 of the lower bracket.

The grand final is Sunday.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, while the two third-place teams entered the playoffs’ lower bracket. The two fourth-place teams were eliminated.

All matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on Sunday, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $17,000 and 1,600 North American Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up will pocket $10,000 and 1,500 points.

It was a hard-fought match Friday between Liquid and FURIA as TL opened with a 22-18 win on Nuke in overtime. FURIA responded with a 22-19 win on Overpass in OT before Liquid closed it out with a 16-14 win on Inferno.

Keith “NAF” Markovic led Liquid with 79 kills and a plus-17 kills-deaths differential. But the star of the night was FURIA’s Kalike “KSCERATO” Cerato of Brazil, who recorded 93 kills and a plus-23 differential.

EXTREMUM defeated O Plano 16-5 on Inferno and 16-14 on Dust II to advance to the lower bracket final. EXTREMUM and FURIA will meet Saturday. Joakim “jkaem” Myrbostad had 54 kills and a plus-24 to lead EXTREMUM.

cs_summit 8 prize pool and North American Regional Major Rankings, plus points distribution:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, Bad News Bears

--Field Level Media