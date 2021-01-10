Beyond the Summit to host CS:GO tournament

Beyond the Summit said it will host in January its first Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition since the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments last summer.

cs_summit will be held from January 25-31 in a yet-to-be-determined European city and will feature a $200,000 prize pool. It’s unclear which teams will compete, but FURIA, Liquid and Evil Geniuses are scheduled to travel to Europe to participate in the BLAST Premier Global Finals, which begins on Jan. 19.

Beyond the Summit hosted its first five Counter-Strike tournaments at its studio in Los Angeles. Last year, it organized the second RMR tournament in Europe and North America with a combined prize pool of $200,000.

BIG beat Vitality to claim the European tournament. Evil Geniuses claimed the North American portion of the tournament with a win over Gen. G in the title match.

