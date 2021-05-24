FURIA, EXTREMUM grab elimination wins at cs_summit 8

FURIA Esports and EXTREMUM each survived elimination matches by earning victories Sunday during the fourth day of matches at cs_summit8.

Both victors advanced via sweep, with FURIA downing Evil Geniuses 2-0 in Group A and EXTREMUM ousting Bad News Bears by the same 2-0 map score in Group B.

By winning Sunday, FURIA moved on to Monday’s decider match against O Plano, which opened the event Friday by beating FURIA 2-0. EXTREMUM will face Team Liquid in the final Group B match.

FURIA was forced to work overtime in a thrilling 22-20 triumph on Overpass on their opening map, as they nearly blew a 14-4 lead behind a furious Geniuses run. FURIA then clinched the victory with a 16-6 win on Inferno.

Yuri “yuurih” Santos of Brazil led the way for FURIA with a match-high 58 kills and plus-21 kills-to-deaths differential. Poland’s Michal “MICHU” Müller led the Geniuses with 55 kills and a plus-12 K/D differential.

EXTREMUM’s sweep was no cakewalk as they took two maps in tight fashion, winning 16-13 on Inferno after trailing 5-1 early, and coming back from a 10-1 deficit for a 16-12 win on Nuke.

Indonesia’s Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand led EXTREMUM with 52 kills and a plus-10 K/D differential, while Bad News Bears were carried by American Michael “Swisher” Schmid, who posted 51 kills and a match-high plus-13 K/D differential.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, while the two third-place teams will enter in the playoffs’ lower bracket. The two fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

All matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on May 30, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $17,000 and 1,600 North American Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up will pocket $10,000 and 1,500 points.

cs_summit 8 Group Standings:

Group A

1. paiN Gaming, 2-0, +14

T2. O Plano, 1-1, +8

T2. FURIA Esports, 1-1, -4

4. Evil Geniuses, 0-2, -18

Group B

1. Extra Salt, 2-0, +8

T2. Team Liquid, 1-1, +7

T2. EXTREMUM, 1-1, even

4. Bad News Bears, 0-2, -15

cs_summit 8 prize pool and North American Regional Major Rankings, plus points distribution:

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, Bad News Bears

--Field Level Media