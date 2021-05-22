O Plano, Team Liquid score wins in cs_summit 8 openers

O Plano and Team Liquid scored wins in their opening matches Friday in the second day of the cs_summit 8.

O Plano swept FURIA Esports 2-0 in Group A, and Team Liquid needed three maps to get past the Bad News Bears in Group B.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, while the two third-place teams will enter in the playoffs’ lower bracket. The two fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

All matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on May 30, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $17,000 and 1,600 North American Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up will pocket $10,000 and 1,500 points.

O Plano won their match with identical 16-8 map scores. They jumped out to a 9-2 lead and coasted to a win on Vertigo and then built a 13-1 lead on Mirage en route to a second victory.

Leonardo “leo_drk” Oliveira of the all-Brazilian O Plano led the way with 41 kills and a plus-17 kills-deaths differential. Yuri “yuurih” Santos of Brazil had 30 kills and a minus-1 K-D differential for FURIA Esports, which had no players in positive figures.

Team Liquid and Bad News Bears battled it out over three close maps.

Liquid burst to a 9-1 lead, and then held on for a 16-9 win on Mirage. The Bears trailed 9-4 on the second map, Inferno, before battling back to a 13-13 tie and then winning the last three rounds for a 16-3 win.

On the deciding map, Overpass, Liquid jumped to a 6-0 advantage and still led 9-5 before the Bears won five straight rounds to take a 10-9 lead. Liquid then won seven of the last nine rounds for a 16-12 win and a match victory.

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski of the U.S. led Liquid with 68 kills and posted a plus-15 K-D. Peter “ptr” Gurney, another American, led the Bears with 59 kills, and he was the only member of his team in positive K-D territory at plus-2.

Saturday’s action will have winners’ matches in each group:

paiN Gaming vs. O Plano in Group A

Extra Salt vs. Team Liquid in Group B

cs_summit 8 group standings

Group A

T1. O Plano, 1-0, +16

T1. paiN Gaming, 1-0, +6

T3. Evil Geniuses, 0-1, -6

T3. FURIA Esports, 0-1, -16

Group B

T1. Team Liquid, 1-0, +8

T1. Extra Salt, 1-0, +7

T3. EXTREMUM, 0-1, -7

T3. Bad News Bears, 0-1, -8

cs_summit 8 prize pool and North American Regional Major Rankings points distribution

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7-8. $2,000, 950 points

