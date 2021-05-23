paiN Gaming, Extra Salt notch victories in cs_summit 8

On Saturday, paiN Gaming stormed to a 2-0 win over O Plano in Group A during the third day of matches at cs_summit8.

The victory for paiN Gaming included a 16-14 win on Nuke followed by a 16-10 win on Overpass. Rafael “saffee” Costa led paiN with 51 kills and a plus-14 kills-deaths differential.

In Group B, Extra Salt held on for a 2-1 win over Team Liquid.

Extra Salt jumped to the early advantage with a 16-12 win on Nuke. But Team Liquid bounced back to even the match at 1-1 after winning 16-11 on Vertigo. That set up a high-stakes matchup in which Extra Salt emerged with a 16-14 win on Inferno. Justin “FaNg” Coakley led Extra Salt with 72 kills and a plus-16 differential.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, while the two third-place teams will enter in the playoffs’ lower bracket. The two fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

All matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on May 30, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $17,000 and 1,600 North American Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up will pocket $10,000 and 1,500 points.

cs_summit 8 group standings

Group A

1. paiN Gaming, 2-0, +14

2. O Plano, 1-1, +8

T3. Evil Geniuses, 0-1, -6

T3. FURIA Esports, 0-1, -16

Group B

1. Extra Salt, 2-0, +8

2. Team Liquid, 1-1, +7

T3. EXTREMUM, 0-1, -7

T3. Bad News Bears, 0-1, -8

cs_summit 8 prize pool and North American Regional Major Rankings points distribution

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7-8. $2,000, 950 points

--Field Level Media