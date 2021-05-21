paiN Gaming, Extra Salt win cs_summit 8 openers

paiN Gaming and Extra Salt posted victories Thursday as the cs_summit 8 got underway.

paiN edged Evil Geniuses 2-1 in Group A. Extra Salt got past EXTREMUM 2-0 in Group B.

The $50,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event features eight teams divided into two double-elimination groups.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, while the two third-place teams will enter in the playoffs’ lower bracket. The two fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

All matches are best-of-three except for the grand final on May 30, which will be best-of-five.

The championship team will earn $17,000 and 1,600 North American Regional Major Rankings points. The runner-up will pocket $10,000 and 1,500 points.

On Thursday, paiN opened with a 16-11 win on Nuke, but Evil Geniuses responded with a 16-12 victory on Vertigo. On the decisive third map, Inferno, paiN won the first eight rounds and cruised to a 16-11 win.

Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt led paiN’s all-Brazilian roster with 74 kills and a plus-26 kill-death differential. The United States’ Owen “oBo” Schlatter logged 68 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential for Evil Geniuses.

Extra Salt rallied from a 7-2 deficit to beat EXTREMUM 16-13 on Nuke, then sealed the series with a 16-12 triumph on Vertigo.

The United States’ Josh “oSee” Ohm produced 50 kills and a plus-16 K-D differential for Extra Salt. Australia’s Aaron “AZR” Ward finished with 44 kills and a plus-1 K-D differential for EXTREMUM.

The remaining four teams will be in action Friday. FURIA Esports will oppose O Plano in Group A, and Bad News Bears will square off with Team Liquid in Group B.

The Friday winners will face the Thursday winners on Saturday, and the Friday losers and Thursday losers will match up on Sunday.

cs_summit 8 group standings

Group A

1. paiN Gaming, 1-0, +6

T2. FURIA Esports, 0-0, 0

T2. O Plano, 0-0, 0

4. Evil Geniuses, 0-1, -6

Group B

1. Extra Salt, 1-0, +7

T2. Bad News Bears, 0-0, 0

T2. Team Liquid, 0-0, 0

4. EXTREMUM, 0-1, -7

cs_summit 8 prize pool and North American Regional Major Rankings points distribution

1. $17,000, 1,600 points

2. $10,000, 1,500 points

3. $7,000, 1,400 points

4. $5,000, 1,300 points

5. $4,000, 1,200 points

6. $3,000, 1,100 points

7-8. $2,000, 950 points

--Field Level Media