daps a free agent after leaving Gen.G

Damian “daps” Steele has left Gen.G and is a free agent.

The 27-year-old began his pro career nearly eight years ago with Dynamo Gaming and since played for OpTic Gaming, NRG Esports and Cloud9 before joining Gen.G last December.

The move had been in the works before being made official on Friday.

Ten days ago, daps posted on social media that he would be leaving. He said there were changes he wanted to make as in-game leader that were met with resistance.

“This move will benefit both parties as I can potentially find something I believe in again and they will do better if they can find an IGL that has faith in the project that I once had,” he wrote.

He added that he didn’t seek to leave the team earlier because of preparations for the ESL One Rio Major, which was scheduled for November but canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media