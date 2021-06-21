Evil Geniuses name daps to replace zews as coach

Evil Geniuses hired Damian “daps” Steele on Monday to coach their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

He replaces Wilton “zews” Prado, the 33-year-old Brazilian coach who exited the organization earlier this month by mutual decision.

It marks a return to CS:GO for daps, who played for Gen.G Esports, Cloud9, NRG Esports, OpTic Gaming and others before briefly pursuing a career in Valorant. The 27-year-old Canadian retired from Valorant earlier this month.

With Evil Geniuses, daps is reunited with former NRG teammates Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov. The rest of the EG lineup includes Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz, Owen “oBo” Schlatter and Michal “MICHU” Muller.

He likely will make his coaching debut next month during the play-in stage for Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI - Cologne.

--Field Level Media