'dennis' to continue stand-in role with Apeks

Dennis “dennis” Edman will continue his stand-in role with Apeks’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team in the Home Sweet Home Cup 3 and in BLAST Rising, the Norwegian organization announced.

Apeks added that dennis, 29, will remain with the team for up to two more weeks.

The Swede began his stint with Apeks during the Elisa Invitational, a tournament in which the team fell to ENCE in the semifinals.

Apeks is competing against Virtus.pro, AVEZ and Sprout in Group A of the Home Sweet Home Cup 3. The team is also set to begin BLAST’s Rising versus Group C representatives FATE, Japaleno and Movistar Riders.

The following members comprise Apeks’ roster for the two tournaments: Ole “Marcelious” Kristian Langan, Erik “truth” Hansen Dyrnes, Kristian “akez” Kornbakk, Sander “Grusarn” Iversen and dennis.

—Field Level Media