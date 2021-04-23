Ninjas in Pyjamas acquire dev1ce in transfer from Astralis

Ninjas in Pyjamas signed Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Swedish organization announced Friday.

The four-time majors winner joined Ninjas in Pyjamas on a three-year contract following a permanent transfer from Astralis. The Dane replaces Tim “nawwk” Jonasson, who has been made available for transfer.

“Leaving Astralis is tough, to say the least,” dev1ce said. “The boys will always be like family to me, but this COVID era has left me thinking a lot; where do I see myself when it all goes back to normal?

“I’ve lived in Sweden for some time now, speaking the language, and I’m really hyped about this young and exciting NIP project. To join one of the most successful organizations, where so many legends have played, inspires me. Just see what LeBron James achieved with the Lakers for instance, and with the Major in Stockholm coming up, bringing that home to Sweden is my No. 1 goal.”

dev1ce, 25, also expressed his enthusiasm over social media, writing on Twitter, “Let’s bring home some trophies!”

Kasper Hvidt, Astralis’ director of sports, said he was happy the two organizations came to a transfer agreement.

“We could have insisted on keeping Nicolai until his contract expires in December, but when someone who has served the team the way he has, we will do our utmost to find a solution that satisfies both parties,” Hvidt said.

“The transfer agreement with NiP is such a solution, and while everybody in Astralis is sad to say goodbye to Nicolai, we are also happy that we have been able to accommodate his request in a way that compensates us and leaves us all in a good position going forward.”

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ roster consists of Swedes Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzalez Zamora, Hampus “hampus” Poser, Erik “ztr” Gustafsson and dev1ce. Bjorn “THREAT” Pers (coach) and Frederik “JAEGARN” Andersson (assistant coach) are also on the roster while fellow Swede nawwk is on the transfer list.

--Field Level Media