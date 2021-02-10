mousesports add dexter to CS:GO roster

Christopher “dexter” Nong was added to mousesports’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the German organization announced on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Australian, who joined the team on a transfer from Renegades, will take over in-game leader responsibilities with mousesports. With dexter joining the fold, Finn “karrigan” Andersen of Denmark is expected to be relegated to the bench.

The move reunites dexter with Torbjorn “mithR” Nyborg, who coached Renegades for over four months in 2020 before transferring to mousesports in November.

dexter is set to make his debut at the IEM Katowice Play-in next Tuesday.

The following is mousesports’ roster: Robin “ropz” Kool of Estonia, David “frozen” Cernansky of Slovakia, Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras of Lithuania, Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand of Denmark, dexter and karrigan.

