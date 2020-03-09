Dignitas adds 'GuardiaN' to Flashpoint roster

Less than a week before the inaugural Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Flashpoint league begins, Dignitas added a veteran AWPer, while simultaneously giving Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovacs a new lease on his career.

Dignitas announced Monday that it has added GuardiaN on loan from Natus Vincere for the Flashpoint season, which begins Saturday in Los Angeles. The team needed him as Hakon “hallzerk” Fjærli continues to deal with visa issues.

GuardiaN was benched by Na’Vi in late January, with head coach Andrii “B1ad3” Gorodenskyi citing the need for improved synergy as the driving force behind the move.

GuardiaN, 28, has enjoyed a very distinguished career, viewed by many as one of the greatest AWPers of all time. Before joining Na’Vi in September of last year, GuardiaN spent two-plus years with FaZe Clan and won numerous S-Tier tournaments. His last big win with the team was the BLAST Pro Series: Miami 2019.

“Thank you for this amazing opportunity! Always wanted to play with these CS legends, finally I can experience it for few games,” GuardiaN tweeted.

—Field Level Media