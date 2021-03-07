Dignitas add Lekr0 to roster

Dignitas added Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Swedish organization announced Sunday.

Lekr0, 27, will see a familiar face in Swedish countryman Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, with whom he competed alongside during his stint with Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Lekr0 moved on from NiP last year and joined North in August, however the Danish organization put the entire roster up for transfer.

Lekr0 began his CS:GO career in 2015 and has also played for fnatic and GODSENT.

Dignitas shuffled Haris “H4RR3” Hadzic of Norway to the bench upon announcing the addition of Lekr0.

The current roster of Dignitas consists of f0rest, Lekr0 and fellow Swedes Adam “friberg” Friberg and Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso as well as Norway’s Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli and H4RR3.

Norway’s Halvor “vENdetta” Gulestol is the team’s coach.

--Field Level Media