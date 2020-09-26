Dignitas promotes Fifflaren, names vENdetta as coach

Dignitas named Halvor “vENdetta” Gulestol to coach its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team after promoting Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson to vice president of esports.

The organization made the announcement Friday on its “Off The Record” video program.

vENdetta, 31, spent the past several years as a caster and analyst after retiring as a player. Dignitas hired him as analyst in February.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge,” vENdetta said on the video. “I’m obviously still going to be learning the ropes as we go, but I feel like I’ve picked up a little bit from Fiff already just from sitting in on practices and kind of watching how he has gone about his role as a coach with the team prior. ... We will get a chance to positively surprise people going forward.”

Fifflaren had been Dignitas’ coach since January.

Also, Adam “?friberg?” Friberg will be the new in-game leader for the squad.

The team finished in 15th-16th place this spring in ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe competition.

--Field Level Media