Dire Wolves enter CS:GO with AVANT Gaming acquisition

Dire Wolves of Australia acquired AVANT Gaming, uniting the two teams under the Dire Wolves banner.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The move means that Dire Wolves will compete in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for the first time this year. In 2020, the organization acquired N8 Esports and Sydney Drop Bears, allowing it to move into FIFA, Overwatch and other platforms.

Dire Wolves already had a slot in the League of Legends Circuit of Oceania, so AVANT’s spot will be sold to another organization.

“This is a historic moment for Oceanic esports with the new LCO beginning later this month, and with this huge new influx of talent and expertise joining the team, Dire Wolves is ready to be at the center of it,” said Jason Spiller, the CEO of Dire Wolves.

--Field Level Media